Weather across the nation on July 18, 2017

Much of the Northeast will dry out tomorrow with the exception of lingering thunderstorms along the upper mid-Atlantic coast.

A batch of locally heavy and gusty storms will advance eastward across the central Great Lakes. Severe storms are expected to develop towards the evening across the northern Plains, with the threat of damaging storms and flash flooding set to continue over the Midwest at night.

Storms will be suppressed to areas along the Gulf and Southeast coasts as drier air pushes southward. Triple-digit heat will roast the central Plains with above-normal temperatures anticipated into the Ohio Valley.

Meanwhile, the threat of storms triggering flash flooding, wildfires and dust storms will remain across the Southwest. The rest of the West will be dry.



National High Tuesday 108 at Needles, CA



National Low Tuesday 27 at Bodie State Park, CA



