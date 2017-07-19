Weather across the nation on July 19, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

The Midwestern states will once again be the focal point of active weather tomorrow.

Heavy and gusty thunderstorms may be ongoing during the morning hours across a portion of the Great Lakes. The northern Plains will get a break from the stormy weather for much of the day before thunderstorms are rejuvenated late in the afternoon and at night.

Flash flooding can occur where downpours have been frequent the past few days. Heat is forecast to continue to build across the central Plains and into the mid-Atlantic. Very spotty storms may erupt over the central Appalachians and into part of New England as downpours continue to soak areas along the Gulf Coast.

The flash flood threat will remain high as storms riddle the Southwest. Showers are forecast to move into western Washington.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 109 at Valentine, NE



National Low Wednesday 29 at Bodie State Park, CA



