Weather across the nation on July 20, 2017

The threat of flooding and severe weather will once again take aim at the Midwest tomorrow.

A swath of heavy thunderstorms will stretch from Minnesota to the western Great Lakes, where the risk of flooding will be high after recent deluges.

A few locally drenching storms could reach into the Ohio Valley and central Appalachians. Late in the day and overnight, a new round of severe weather will be spawned across the Dakotas with large hail, damaging winds and even an isolated tornado possible.

A dangerous heat wave will continue to bake the central Plains as hot, muggy air builds in the mid-Atlantic. Downpours will drench areas along and near the Gulf Coast. Storms in the Southwest will continue to cause localized flash flooding and raise the risk of lightning-induced wildfires.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 107 at Salina, KS



National Low Thursday 30 at Truckee, CA



