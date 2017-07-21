Weather across the nation on July 21, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

The zone from the Upper Midwest through the Great Lakes and into the mid-Atlantic will be at greatest risk of severe weather and possible flooding tomorrow.

Rounds of soaking thunderstorms will traverse this corridor with damaging winds being the primary severe threat. As heat and humidity continue to bake areas along and south of the stormy swath, cooler conditions are in store for locations to the north.

Thunderstorms will erupt mainly in the afternoon across the Deep South and into the Tennessee River Valley. Most areas from the Dakotas to Texas will be dry with only spotty storms across the central Plains. Storms over the Four Corners states will continue to elevate the risk of flooding and wildfires. The balance of the West can expect a dry, hot day.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 108 at Salina, KS



National Low Friday 31 at Boca Reservoir, CA



