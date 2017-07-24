Weather across the nation on July 24, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Severe thunderstorms will fire in the afternoon across the northern High Plains today as temperatures soar into the triple digits in places.

Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats across the Dakotas and into Nebraska. Farther east, heavy rain will track through New England as temperatures are suppressed to well below-normal levels. Showers and thunderstorms will also dot the central Appalachians.

Amidst seasonably warm and humid air, showers and storms will spread across the South. More thunderstorms bringing the potential for flooding will persist across the interior Southwest with spotty thunderstorms throughout the Rockies.

A minor cooldown is in store for the West, but inland areas will still remain warm.



National High Sunday 123 at Death Valley, CA



National Low Sunday 31 at Estcourt Station, ME



