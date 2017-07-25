Weather across the nation on July 25, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Sunshine with milder air and pleasant conditions will surge back into New England tomorrow.

However, a moist flow of air off the Atlantic Ocean may keep the mid-Atlantic states cloudy and rather cool, especially in areas east of the Appalachian Mountains. A storm system moving through the Southeast will trigger slow-moving, drenching thunderstorms that could heighten the risk for flash flooding and travel delays.

Another round of severe thunderstorms will target the north-central United States and Upper Midwest with damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and even a few tornadoes.

Meanwhile, extreme heat and humidity will briefly surge back into the southern Plains and Deep South while monsoonal moisture produces flash flooding in the Rockies. Lightning in the absence of rain may trigger new wildfires.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 107 at Winner, SD



National Low Tuesday 36 at St. Mary, MT



