Weather across the nation on July 3, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A fresh blast of less humid air will accompany plenty of sunshine across a majority of the Northeast for the holiday tomorrow.

Sticky air is forecast to linger across the mid-Atlantic and Ohio Valley, where spotty afternoon thunderstorms may threaten outdoor plans. Thunderstorms will be more numerous across the Southeast and from Minnesota to Oklahoma.

The greatest threat for thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds and flooding downpours will focus on parts of Kansas and Missouri and perhaps into Oklahoma. Most areas from the High Plains to the Pacific Coast can expect plenty of sunshine with building heat over the interior West.

Very spotty thunderstorms could erupt over the central and southern Rockies, with storms becoming more numerous later in the week.



SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 106 at Needles, CA



National Low Monday 30 at Climax, CO



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press