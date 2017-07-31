WKYC
Weather across the nation on July 31, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 8:24 PM. EDT July 31, 2017

A pleasant end to the month is in store for much of the eastern U.S. tomorrow, though humidity and a lingering front will spark a few showers and storms over the higher elevations of the Northeast.

An area of dense tropical moisture will promote drenching thunderstorms across Florida as well. Otherwise, areas east of the Mississippi can expect mainly sunny skies with seasonably warm conditions.

Throughout the Rockies and parts of the northern and south-central Plains, a few areas of unsettled weather could dampen the day with showers or storms.

Potentially dangerous heat is expected to build into the far western U.S., with temperatures forecast to exceed 100 F from Phoenix to Portland. 

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 111 at Thermal, CA

National Low Monday 28 at Loveland, CO

