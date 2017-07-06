Weather across the nation on July 6, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

As a blast of fall-like air invades the Upper Midwest tomorrow, warm, muggy air will return to the Northeast and will be accompanied by heavy thunderstorms and flooding downpours.

Areas most susceptible to flash flooding of creeks and streams include southern New England and the I-95 corridor from New York City to Boston. A vigorous cold front will trigger violent thunderstorms from northwestern Pennsylvania to southern Illinois.

The most intense storms threaten to bring damaging winds, flooding downpours and even a few tornadoes. Residents in these areas should keep a weather radio handy and seek shelter at the first clap of thunder.

Elsewhere, storms will threaten beachgoers along the Gulf coast and coastal Carolinas as dry, hot conditions in the West continue to fuel ongoing wildfires.



SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 115 at Needles, CA



National Low Thursday 35 at Angel Fire, NM



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press