Weather across the nation on July 7, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 7:20 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

Rain and thunderstorms will occur most of the day and soak locations from upstate New York to New England tomorrow.

A few storms could linger across part of the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic coast. The wet weather will mark the leading edge of less humid air sweeping across the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley.

Thunderstorms will occur from the central Plains into the Deep South and Florida Peninsula. Storms will be most active in the afternoon hours and wane beyond sunset.

Downpours will increase over the Four Corners states and part of Southern California in response to the summer monsoon. Any lightning strikes could trigger new blazes. Elsewhere across the Intermountain West, high heat will fuel ongoing wildfires. 

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 118 at Palm Springs, CA

National Low Friday 39 at Leadville, CO

