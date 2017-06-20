Weather across the nation on June 20, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Tropical downpours will threaten to flood areas from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle tomorrow.

Moisture will spread northward as a budding tropical system nears the Gulf Coast. Flooding downpours may spread inland across the South later in the week.

Elsewhere, a weak system will cross the Northeast and generate spotty showers with a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the day will be dry with near-seasonable temperatures. The tranquil weather early in the week across the Midwest will come to end as thunderstorms erupt, mainly later in the day.

A few storms could turn severe with large hail and damaging winds. Very spotty thunderstorms could occur along the spine of the Rockies. Meanwhile, dry conditions with record-challenging heat will persist across the southern Plains and interior West.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 117 at Palm Springs, CA



National Low Tuesday 34 at Dillon, CO



