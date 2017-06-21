Weather across the nation on June 21, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Cindy will press inland near the Texas and Louisiana border tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall will occur well away from the center of the storm. Areas from southeastern Texas through Louisiana and into Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee will be at greatest risk of flooding.

The threat for locally severe thunderstorms capable of spawning tornadoes will also be present. Tropical downpours and the risk of flooding is projected to spread northward at the end of the week.

Meanwhile, the air will turn more steamy across the mid-Atlantic as showers and thunderstorms graze the eastern Great Lakes.

Severe storms with flooding rain and gusty winds are in store from Iowa to Wisconsin and Illinois. Unseasonably hot weather will hold firm across the Southwest as dry weather continues in the West.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 119 at Needles, CA



National Low Wednesday 34 at Embarrass, MN



