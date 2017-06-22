Weather across the nation on June 22, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

As the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy push northward into the lower Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys, torrential rainfall will continue to inundate areas from eastern Arkansas and northern Louisiana to western Tennessee tomorrow.

In addition, flooding rainfall will spread into the mid-Mississippi and Ohio River valleys. The excessive amounts of rain threaten to bring life-threatening flash flooding to these areas. In addition, isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts can erupt in the Tennessee River Valley.

A cold front pushing into the Northeast will trigger strong, gusty thunderstorms from the eastern Great Lakes to interior regions of the Northeast and northern mid-Atlantic.

Cooler air will invade the northern Plains. In contrast, extreme heat will continue to bake the Southwest.



SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 113 at Bullhead City, AZ



National Low Thursday 34 at West Yellowstone, MT



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press