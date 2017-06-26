WKYC
Weather across the nation on June 26, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 5:20 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

Breezy, cool and unsettled conditions will continue to grip the Northeast tomorrow.

Temperatures more typical of September than late June are in store for areas from the I-95 corridor to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The unseasonably chilly air mass will even plunge into the Southeast.

Strong southerly winds will bring a return of heat and humidity to the Plains and Midwest while severe storms erupt across the western High Plains late in the day.

Some of the strongest storms threaten to bring damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours and even a few tornadoes.

Gusty winds in the Southwest will enhance the spread of ongoing wildfires and the risk for new ones with slowly declining temperatures.

SPECIAL WEATHER

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Monday 111 at Bullhead City, AZ

National Low Monday 32 at West Yellowstone, MT

FORECAST | Tracking rain and cool temps

