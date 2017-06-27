Weather across the nation on June 27, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Unusually cool air will sound the retreat in the Northeast tomorrow as pleasant and abnormally dry conditions grace the Southeast for one more day.

A few showers and thunderstorms will dot the Florida Peninsula and central Gulf Coast while a storm system moving through the central United States triggers violent thunderstorms from Wisconsin to Kansas.

The most intense storms could produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes. Residents living in the threat zone should keep a weather radio handy and seek shelter at the first clap of thunder.

Heavy rain and generally weak thunderstorms will bring soaking rainfall to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. As cooler air invades the northern Rockies, gusty winds will continue to fuel ongoing fires across the Southwest and enhance the risk for new blazes.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 112 at Palm Springs, CA



National Low Tuesday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA



