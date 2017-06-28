Weather across the nation on June 28, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Clouds and showers will affect part of northern New England today.

Warmth is forecast to build quickly from the interior South to the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic states. However, humidity levels will return at a slower pace. Humid air right along the Gulf coast will allow locally drenching storms to erupt.

As warmth and humidity surge over the Plains, an area of severe thunderstorms will push eastward across the Upper Midwest and southward to the middle part of the Mississippi and Missouri valleys. These storms will bring the risk of hail, high winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes.

Much of the West can expect a dry day. An exception will be the northern Rockies with spotty storms. Heat from recent days will throttle back in the Southwest, while seasonable air holds in the Northwest.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 118 at Death Valley, CA



National Low Tuesday 28 at Bodie State Park, CA



---

