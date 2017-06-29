Weather across the nation on June 29, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Warm, humid, breezy and unsettled weather across the Eastern Seaboard tomorrow will make for a stormy day from the Gulf Coast to New England.

While the resulting scattered showers and storms could spoil outdoor plans, dangerous storms are expected to be contained to the southern peninsula of Michigan and from Oklahoma City to southern Illinois. Damaging winds, hail and flooding rain will be threats within any storms.

While cooler air will rush in behind the cold front sparking these storms, clouds and showers will still be prevalent throughout the Central states.

Dry weather is expected to continue throughout the West, with dangerous heat building back into the coastal states.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 107 at Needles, CA



National Low Thursday 29 at Bodie State Park, CA



