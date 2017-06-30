Weather across the nation on June 30, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Tomorrow will be an active weather day across the East and South, where an approaching cold front will clash with stifling heat and humidity.

Storms, mainly in the afternoon, from central Texas to the Chesapeake Bay will do little more than bring some relief from the heat and spoil outdoor plans.

Along the spine of the Appalachians as far north as the Adirondacks of New York, storms could be severe, with damaging winds and flooding rain.

While clouds and showers will linger in the Midwest, the Central states can expect calmer and drier weather. Heat will continue to build in the Southwest, where the threat of wildfire danger will heighten.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 110 at Needles, CA



National Low Friday 28 at West Yellowstone, MT



