Weather across the nation on June 7, 2017

Sunshine and pleasant temperatures will grace New England tomorrow and provide ideal conditions for hiking, biking, gardening and swimming.

Drier and warmer conditions are forecast to return to the mid-Atlantic. The storm responsible for bringing heavy, flooding downpours and gusty storms to the Southeast during the first half of the week will push off the Eastern Seaboard and allow drier air to return.

However, drenching thunderstorms will continue to slam the Florida Peninsula and help alleviate drought concerns across the state. Isolated severe thunderstorms will rattle the northern Rockies with damaging winds and localized flooding.

Heat will continue to enhance the wildfire risk throughout the Southwest, but a storm system will bring much cooler conditions back to the Pacific Northwest.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 103 at Tucson, AZ



National Low Wednesday 25 at Bodie State Park, CA



