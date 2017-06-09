Weather across the nation on June 9, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Warmth will continue to spread across the Central and Eastern states tomorrow, pushing high temperatures to near-record levels in parts of the central Plains.

The heat and humidity will fuel showers over the higher elevations of the Northeast, the central Gulf Coast, western Texas and throughout the Florida Peninsula.

A system tracking across the northern border of the country is expected to spark storms in the Upper Midwest as well. Otherwise, areas east of the Rockies can expect a dry day.

Cool, wet weather over the Northwest will begin to spread across the Southwest. However, the winds will pick up well ahead of any precipitation, continuing the heightened threat of wildfires.



National High Friday 107 at Needles, CA



National Low Friday 29 at Sunriver, OR



