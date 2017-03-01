Weather across the nation on March 1, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Cool and dry air will plunge southward across the Eastern states tomorrow in the wake of a potent storm.

Temperatures will plummet 15 to 25 degrees Fahrenheit compared to yesterday.

A brisk breeze accompanied by scattered snow showers will make it feel even colder across the Northeast. Thunderstorms will erupt along the leading edge of cool air across the Florida Peninsula.

The central and southern Plains can expect a dry, sunny and mild day. Intermittent snow and flurries will skirt across Minnesota and Iowa into the lower Great Lakes.

Much of the West can expect dry, sunny and seasonable conditions. A storm is forecast to push inland across the Pacific Northwest. The bulk of the rain and snow will move across Washington, with a few showers reaching western Oregon.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 89 at Zapata, TX



National Low Wednesday -13 at Farson, WY

