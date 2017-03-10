Weather across the nation on March 10, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Snow showers will occur near the Great Lakes as unseasonably cold air blasts into the Northeast and interior South tomorrow. The Atlantic Seaboard will be mainly dry with partial sunshine.

Thunderstorms could move inland across South Florida throughout the day. A winter storm will dive southward into the Central states, laying a swath of snow and slippery travel from the northern Plains to the mid-Mississippi Valley.

Soaking rain and thunderstorms can occur to the south across Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. A zone of an icy mix will encase areas between the rain and snow.

Another Pacific storm is forecast to sweep across Washington and Oregon with more rain and mountain snow. The Southwest will bask under sunny and warm conditions.



National High Friday 91 at Thermal, CA



National Low Friday -15 at Flag Island, MN

