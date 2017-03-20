Weather across the nation on March 20, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A relatively calm and dry day is in store for the Northeast tomorrow as one storm departs and another approaches. However, snow showers can still be expected in the northernmost reaches of New York state late in the day.

Cool air will spill into the Midwest as a cold front drops southward, developing a ribbon of rain showers stretching from South Dakota to the Carolinas. Heat and humidity in southern Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee will help to spark heavy thunderstorms as well.

Warm and dry weather will prevail south of these storms from Texas to the Outer Banks. A hot and windy day in the Desert Southwest could pose a wildfire threat for the region. This will contrast a soaking, gusty Tuesday across California and the Northwest.



SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 95 at Childress, TX



National Low Monday -4 at Saranac Lake, NY

_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press