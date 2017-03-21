Weather across the nation on March 21, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A colder but mainly dry day is in store for the Northeast tomorrow, though a few blustery snow showers could blow through New York and New England.

The cold front responsible for the chill will continue diving southward towards the Gulf Coast, sparking showers and storms in parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and across the Deep South. The tail end of this front is expected to linger in the northern Plains, promoting snow showers in the Dakotas.

A fresh storm pushing into the West will provide some heat relief in the Southwest as well as some afternoon showers to areas west of Phoenix. Californians can expect a continuation of heavy rain and thunderstorms.



SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 93 at Fort Stockton, TX



National Low Tuesday 5 at Rugby, ND

_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press