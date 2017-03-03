WKYC
Weather across the nation on March 3, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 5:29 PM. EST March 03, 2017

Cold, gusty northwest winds in the Northeast will spark lake-effect snow showers tomorrow, causing snowflakes across parts of the Ohio Valley, Pennsylvania and New York.

Other than some showers along the eastern shores of Florida, calm and sunny weather in the Southeast will contrast a rainy day across Texas. Increasingly warmer conditions are expected to build into the Central states.

Recently cool weather in the West will retreat to the Pacific Northwest, where rain and high-elevation snow can be anticipated as well. Showers will reach as far south as San Francisco, particularly during the afternoon.

Cooler weather will move into the Los Angeles area, although no rain is expected.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 85 at Tamiami, FL

National Low Friday -23 at Brimson, MN
 
Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

 

