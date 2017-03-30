Weather across the nation on March 30, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Stormy weather will return to much of the eastern United States tomorrow.

Rain will soak areas from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic while a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain impacts parts of upstate New York into New England. Enough snow could fall to cause slick spots on roadways and also travel delays.

Meanwhile, this same storm will develop showers and thunderstorms, some severe, from Virginia to Florida. Hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats with these storms. Dry and quiet weather will continue across the Plains before stormy weather returns by the weekend.

Across the West, a storm will bring rain and snow to the central Rockies. Dry weather will dominate the West Coast.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 94 at El Centro, CA



National Low Thursday 17 at Watertown, NY



