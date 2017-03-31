Weather across the nation on March 31, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Stormy weather will continue across parts of the northeastern United States tomorrow.

Snow will continue to accumulate across northern New England while rain or a mix of rain and snow falls across southern New England and upstate New York.

Meanwhile, dry weather will return to much of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast as well as much of the Midwest and Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, a new storm will move out of the Rockies and bring another rounds of severe thunderstorms across the southern Plains.

Snow will fall across Colorado, including the Denver Metro area. Rain will fall across the rest of the Four Corners region. Mainly dry weather will be in store across the West Coast.

SPECIAL WEATHER



No new information for this time period.



WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS



No new information for this time period.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 95 at Carrizo Springs, TX



National Low Friday -1 at Clayton Lake, ME



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press