Weather across the nation on March 7, 2017

A push of cooler air will ride in on gusty winds across the northeastern tier of the country tomorrow.

Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph could turn locally damaging from the upper Great Lakes to the interior Northeast. Rain and snow showers are also in store across these areas.

Rain and thunderstorms will dwindle along the Atlantic Seaboard as a storm quickly exits the coast.

High pressure settling in behind the storm will promote sunny and dry conditions across much of the southern and central U.S. Soaking thunderstorms can erupt over South Texas.

Periods of rain and mountain snow will continue to plague the Northwestern states.

The Southwest will be sunny and very warm, with temperatures 10- to 20-degrees Fahrenheit above normal.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 88 at Edinburg, TX



National Low Tuesday -4 at Bryce Canyon, UT



