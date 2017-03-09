Weather across the nation on March 9, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A storm will lay a swath of snow from the upper part of the mid-Atlantic to southern New England tomorrow.

A general 1 to 3 inches of snow will be enough to make roads slippery and cause travel delays. Snow showers in the wake of the storm will occur from Michigan to the central Appalachians.

Rain will wind down across Virginia and the Carolinas, while widespread thunderstorms soak Texas and much of the Gulf Coast. A fresh wave of cold air will plunge across the Midwest, Plains and into the Northeast. Snow is in store for much of Montana and into the Dakotas.

Showers are expected to dwindle across the Pacific Northwest as one storm departs and another remains offshore. The Southwest will stay dry, sunny and unseasonably warm.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 89 at Palm Springs, CA



National Low Thursday -3 at St. Mary, MT



