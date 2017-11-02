Weather across the nation on November 2, 2017

(Photo: Think Stock/Getty Images)

Unseasonably mild conditions will linger along the Northeast coast tomorrow.

Showers will sweep across New England and the central Appalachians ahead of a push of cooler, more seasonable air that will first settle over the Great Lakes.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms will extend into the lower Mississippi Valley amid warm, sticky air. The Southern Atlantic Seaboard and southern Plains will be dry and mild. Snow will expand from the northern Rockies to the Dakotas and Minnesota with a small area of wintry mix to the south.

Wet and wintry weather will persist across the Pacific Northwest and dive southward across Northern California, where burn-scarred areas could face localized flooding. Snow levels will fall in the northern Sierra.

The Four Corners region will stay dry.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Thursday 94 at Fort Worth, TX



National Low Thursday 12 at Bodie State Park, CA



