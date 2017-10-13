Weather across the nation on October 13, 2017

WKYC
October 13, 2017

Warmth will prevail from the southern Plains to the Ohio Valley tomorrow with milder air set to return to the Northeast.

Clouds, showers and spotty drizzle will linger for part of the day along the Eastern Seaboard. Thunderstorms and localized downpours are in store across central and South Florida. Meanwhile, a storm will strengthen over the Central states, unleashing soaking rain and severe thunderstorms.

The greatest threat of severe weather will be over the central Plains. Cooler air in the wake of the storm will lead a mix of rain and snow across the northern Plains.

The Pacific Northwest and interior West can expect a dry and unseasonably cool day. Strengthening winds in California could cause wildfires to spread and new blazes to ignite.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Friday 95 at Lake Charles, LA

National Low Friday 0 at Bodie State Park, CA

