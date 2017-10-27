Weather across the nation on October 27, 2017

(Photo: Think Stock/Getty Images)

While tomorrow will start out sunny in New England and the coastal mid-Atlantic, increasing cloudiness will hint at the surge of wet weather pushing into the eastern United States.

Rounds of potentially heavy rain are expected to drench the Ohio Valley, western mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians, with thunderstorms rolling through the Tennessee Valley and much of the Southeast.

Chilly air will surge in behind this rain, resulting in a pool of cold air stretching from the western Gulf Coast to the Upper Midwest.

From Minneapolis to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, temperatures will be low enough for snow to fall.

The rest of the country can anticipate a dry Saturday, with mainly sunny conditions allowing some warmth to build back into the High Plains.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 98 at Palm Springs, CA



National Low Friday 4 at Laramie, WY



