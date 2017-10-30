Weather across the nation on October 30, 2017

(Photo: Think Stock/Getty Images)

A cool, damp and breezy day is in store for inland areas of New England tomorrow as this weekend's storm blows out of the region.

Coastal areas can expect breezy but sunny weather from Maine to New York City. Warmth and sunshine will grace the Southeast and Gulf regions of the eastern United States, while cool, calm and cloudier weather remains entrenched in the Appalachians and Midwest.

Snow showers are expected to linger around Lake Superior. A system impacting the South Central states will make for a rainy and cooler day in the southern Plains, while promoting snowfall in Colorado.

Those in Southern California can anticipate a rare damp and cloudy Halloween, while sunshine remains in place over the Northwest.



National High Monday 89 at Needles, CA



National Low Monday 14 at Angel Fire, NM



