Weather across the nation on October 31, 2017

While tomorrow is expected to be a calm and pleasant day in the southeastern U.S., a system encroaching upon the Eastern Seaboard will bring stormier conditions to the Mississippi Valley and mid-Atlantic.

Cool, breezy conditions in the Midwest will be accompanied by scattered showers, with precipitation falling as snow near the Canadian border.

Sunshine and southerly winds are expected to help warmth build back into the Rockies and central Plains to kick off November, though wet and windy conditions will pester the Northwest.

While coastal areas in Southern California can expect another dreary morning, the rest of the western U.S. will have a calm and sunny day.



National High Tuesday 87 at Kingsville, TX



National Low Tuesday 3 at Alliance, NE



