Weather across the nation on October 4, 2017

Tropical downpours will be unleashed across the Florida Peninsula as a disturbance spins nearby tomorrow.

The balance of the Southeast and Eastern Seaboard can expect a dry and unseasonably warm day with some sunshine. High temperatures could reach up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in parts of the Northeast.

Soaking rain will fall over drought areas of the central Plains with showers extending into the Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms will riddle Colorado, New Mexico and the southern Plains, as showers dampen South Texas.

Aside from the heat continuing in the Desert Southwest, much of the West will be cool this day. Nuisance rain and snow showers will dot the northern Rockies.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Wednesday 98 at Tucson, AZ



National Low Wednesday 2 at Bodie State Park, CA



