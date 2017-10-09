Weather across the nation on October 9, 2017

(Photo: Think Stock/Getty Images)

Unsettled weather is in store for the eastern U.S. tomorrow as a large system tracks into the area.

Warm weather, clouds and morning fog will plague areas from the Midwest to the Gulf Coast and Northeast. However, rain and storms will mainly be confined to the Midwest and areas south of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Sunshine and breezy, cooler conditions are expected to overspread areas from central Texas up to Minnesota. Residents of the High Plains, Rockies and western United States will experience dry bright weather and building warmth.

Clouds will increase in the Northwest as a storm approaches from the Pacific. Impacts will be mainly limited to locations west of the Cascades; those in Seattle and Portland can expect a cool, cloudy and showery day.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Monday 97 at Laredo, TX



National Low Monday 1 at Bodie State Park, CA



