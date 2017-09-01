Weather across the nation on September 1, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Rain from Harvey will expand from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians tomorrow, leading to potential travel disruptions.

The cloudy, damp conditions will hold temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal. Another dry day is in store for upstate New York and New England prior to rain arriving to end the weekend. Thunderstorms will blossom along the southern Atlantic Seaboard, while the balance of the South can expect a dry start to the weekend.

A zone of thunderstorms will douse portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. A dry and mainly sunny day will be the rule from the Pacific coast to the High Plains. Record-challenging heat will once again be on the rise across the West.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 111 at Chino, CA



National Low Friday 27 at Doe Lake, MI



