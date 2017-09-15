Weather across the nation on September 15, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A warm and humid day is in store for most areas from the central Plains to the Eastern Seaboard tomorrow.

Showers may occur in the afternoon along the Northeast I-95 corridor while interior areas stay dry. Locally heavy thunderstorms will congregate from Louisiana to northern Florida.

A potent system will continue to march eastward across the Midwest, triggering severe storms from Minnesota and Wisconsin to Kansas.

Damaging winds, hail and downpours will be the primary threats from these storms. Spottier storms will blossom over the southern Plains. A soaking, chilly rain will fall across the northern Plains with lingering snow possible over the northern Rockies.

DAILY EXTREMES



National High Friday 100 at Laredo, TX



National Low Friday 27 at Sunriver, OR



