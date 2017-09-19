WKYC
Close

Weather across the nation on September 19, 2017

The Associated Press , WKYC 5:24 PM. EDT September 19, 2017

With Jose spinning just off the coast of southern New England tomorrow, rough surf and strong rip currents will continue to threaten Northeast beaches.

Jose's rain and blustery winds will mainly be felt by those in Rhode Island and the eastern reaches of Massachusetts. In areas as nearby as central New York, a mainly sunny, warm and humid day is expected.

High humidity encompassing the eastern United States will promote scattered showers and storms throughout the Appalachians and the Southeast, with a strong front in the Upper Midwest sparking heavy storms there as well.

Temperatures will approach the century mark in Texas, but the Central and Western states can anticipate a dry and pleasant day. In the Northwest, wet Pacific air will promote cloudy, rainy weather and high-elevation snow.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 100 at Carrizo Springs, TX

National Low Tuesday 26 at Gunnison, CO

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

---

CURRENT NATIONAL SATELLITE: 

 

CURRENT NATIONAL TEMPERATURES: 

YOUR TRAVEL FORECAST: 

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 Associated Press

WKYC

FORECAST | Here Comes MORE Summer Heat!

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories