Weather across the nation on September 19, 2017

With Jose spinning just off the coast of southern New England tomorrow, rough surf and strong rip currents will continue to threaten Northeast beaches.

Jose's rain and blustery winds will mainly be felt by those in Rhode Island and the eastern reaches of Massachusetts. In areas as nearby as central New York, a mainly sunny, warm and humid day is expected.

High humidity encompassing the eastern United States will promote scattered showers and storms throughout the Appalachians and the Southeast, with a strong front in the Upper Midwest sparking heavy storms there as well.

Temperatures will approach the century mark in Texas, but the Central and Western states can anticipate a dry and pleasant day. In the Northwest, wet Pacific air will promote cloudy, rainy weather and high-elevation snow.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 100 at Carrizo Springs, TX



National Low Tuesday 26 at Gunnison, CO



