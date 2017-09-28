Weather across the nation on September 28, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

Much cooler air with temperatures more appropriate for late September will reach the northeastern United States today.

The cool push will cause Maria to race well out to sea, but rough surf is likely to linger along much of the Atlantic coast. Much of the Southeast will stay steamy and storms will drench part of South Florida. Much of the area from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys to the northern Rockies can expect sunshine.

A batch of clouds and showers will roll southeastward across the central and northern Great Lakes. Another unsettled day is in store for areas from Texas to New Mexico and Colorado. Downpours will be heavy enough to cause flash flooding.

Much of the rest of the West will be dry and sunny with an elevated risk of wildfire ignition.

National High Wednesday 99 at Death Valley, CA



National Low Wednesday 16 at Bodie State Park, CA



