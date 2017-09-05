Weather across the nation on September 6, 2017

Weather across the nation. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

An unusually strong surge of fall-like air will press eastward into the Northeast and mid-Atlantic tomorrow.

Rain and thunderstorms dampening southeastern New England and much of the mid-Atlantic can add a further chill to the air. Some of the rain may be heavy enough to cause localized flash flooding and standing water on roadways, making travel difficult for motorists.

Damp, dreary and chilly conditions will continue to plague the Great Lakes, Midwest and Ohio Valley. Unseasonably cool and dry air will even penetrate southward into the lower Mississippi Valley and interior portions of the Southeast.

Dangerous heat will continue to challenge records and exacerbate the wildfire threat in the West. A few gusty storms are forecast to rumble across interior portions of California and Oregon.



DAILY EXTREMES



National High Tuesday 109 at Needles, CA



National Low Tuesday 28 at West Yellowstone, MT



