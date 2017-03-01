WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 24 weather alerts
Close

Weather Fun Facts | Interesting tidbits about the weather

WKYC Weather and USA Today , WKYC 9:20 PM. EST March 01, 2017

Learn more about the weather with our interesting fun facts from Channel 3 Weather and our partners from USA Today.

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

WKYC/USA Today

WKYC

Weather Fun Facts | Interesting tidbits about the weather

WKYC

Weather Fun Facts | Interesting tidbits about the weather

WKYC

Weather Fun Facts | Interesting tidbits about the weather

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories