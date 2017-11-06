WKYC
Weather officials investigate possible tornadoes from Sunday storms

WKYC 9:54 AM. EST November 06, 2017

CLEVELAND -- The National Weather Service is investigating Sunday’s storm damage to determine if there were any tornadoes that impacted Northeast Ohio.

“More analysis and storm surveys will be done today,” the National Weather Service posted on their Cleveland Twitter account Monday morning. “If you have photos, pass them on. Please include the address. We are especially interested in structural damage.”

Thousands of people lost power as Sunday’s storms swept through, forcing multiple schools to close Monday.

Twinsburg sustained heavy damage with a 30,000 volt power line knocked down.

