Wet winter weather leaves up to eight inches of snow

SAN FRANCISCO - Snow in Oregon -- highway flooding in the San Francisco area -- rockslides in the Santa Cruz Mountains. They're all the result of wet winter weather that has hit much of the western United States.



More than an inch of rain fell overnight in the San Francisco Bay area. Flood warnings and watches were issued for 11 counties, as forecasters said heavy rain would last through tomorrow.



Medford, Oregon, has seen its snowiest day in nearly a century, as more than eight inches fell yesterday. As much as five feet of snow is predicted high in the Sierra Nevada.

