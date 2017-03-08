Wicked winds whip Northeast Ohio: Warnings issued

High wind warnings and advisories are in effect Wednesday for all of Northeast Ohio.

Forecasters expect the conditions to trigger damage and power outages throughout the weather event.

“Damage to trees, power lines and property is likely,” the National Weather Service declares. “High profile vehicles can be blown over.”

Here’s how it breaks down…

HIGH WIND WARNING: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sustained winds of 25-35 mph are expected with gusts of 50-60 mph possible in the following counties:

- Cuyahoga

- Erie

- Lorain

- Lake

- Ashtabula

- Huron

The rest of Northeast Ohio is under a WIND ADVISORY from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph are expected with gusts of 50 mph possible.

