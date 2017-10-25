Widespread frost expected overnight for parts of northern Ohio

Northern Ohio is in store for a very cold night tonight with temperatures in many areas falling close to or below freezing.

CLEVELAND - Northern Ohio is in store for a very cold night tonight with temperatures in many areas falling close to or below freezing according to the National Weather Service.

A FROST ADVISORY is effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday for the following counties in the Channel 3 viewing area: Ottawa, Erie, Lorain, Medina, Summit and Stark.

Temperatures for these areas are expected to range from 30 to 35 degrees overnight with areas of frost, especially inland from Lake Erie, that could harm sensitive vegetation.

A FREEZE WARNING is effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday for the following counties in the Channel 3 viewing area: Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes, Huron and Seneca.

Temperatures for these areas are expected to range from 27 to 32 degrees overnight with widespread frost and freezing temperatures causing damage to unprotected vegetation.

WKYC Chief Meteorologist Betsy Kling will have the very latest on Channel 3 News at 6, 7 & 11 p.m.

---

Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook

© 2017 WKYC-TV