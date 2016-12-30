Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Florida

Mountains are filled with smoke around Galinburg, Tennessee, after a wildfire moved through the area on NOv. 28. Paul Efird, Knoxville News Sentinel.

NORMAN, OKLA. - Forecasters are warning of a high risk of wildfires in parts of the Southern Plains and in Florida, thanks to gusting winds and especially dry air.



The National Weather Service has issued red flag warnings - which indicate weather conditions where wildfires will spread quickly - for much of Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas, southwestern Missouri and northern Texas on Friday. A warning is also in effect in west central and southwestern Florida, which has seen little rainfall in the past month.



Oklahoma City fire officials say seven wildfires broke out across Oklahoma City on Friday, including one that scorched about ten acres and threatened several homes. No injuries were reported.



On Thursday, a fire burned more than 200 acres near the central Oklahoma town of Tecumseh southeast of Oklahoma City.



An interactive wildfire tracker is available at http://interactives.ap.org/2016/wildfires/

