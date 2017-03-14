Winter Storm Warning ending earlier than expected

Good news!
The National Weather Service has trimmed its timeframe on Wednesday’s Winter Storm Warning impacting several counties.
The weather alert -- which was originally slated to end at 8 p.m. -- will now wrap up at 4 p.m.
The following counties remain under that Winter Storm Warning:
- Cuyahoga
- Lake
- Geauga
- Ashtabula
- Summit
- Portage
Forecasters are predicting an additional 1-3 inches could accumulate where lake effect snow bands persist. Locally higher amounts are also possible -- especially on the higher terrain of Geauga County and Northwestern Pennsylvania.
Trumbull County is the only remaining Northeast Ohio region still under a Winter Weather Advisory, which is also set to expire at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Another inch or two of snow is possible within portions of the county.
All previous winter weather alerts -- including those impacting Stark and Medina counties -- have been canceled.
