Winter Storm Warning ending earlier than expected

Good news!

The National Weather Service has trimmed its timeframe on Wednesday’s Winter Storm Warning impacting several counties.

The weather alert -- which was originally slated to end at 8 p.m. -- will now wrap up at 4 p.m.

The following counties remain under that Winter Storm Warning:

- Cuyahoga

- Lake

- Geauga

- Ashtabula

- Summit

- Portage

Forecasters are predicting an additional 1-3 inches could accumulate where lake effect snow bands persist. Locally higher amounts are also possible -- especially on the higher terrain of Geauga County and Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Trumbull County is the only remaining Northeast Ohio region still under a Winter Weather Advisory, which is also set to expire at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Another inch or two of snow is possible within portions of the county.

All previous winter weather alerts -- including those impacting Stark and Medina counties -- have been canceled.

