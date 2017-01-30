Winter Weather Advisory issued overnight

CLEVELAND - More snow is expected to impact northeast Ohio beginning later this evening and lasting through the day on Tuesday.

Additional snowfall through 10 p.m. Tuesday should be in the range of 3 to 6" of snow for a good part of the area on a line from Cleveland to Akron and eastward.

The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the following counties: Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, Trumbull. (Monday 9 p.m. through Tuesday 10 p.m.)

* Accumulations...3 to 6 inches of snow.



* Timing...Snow will spread west to east over the area later tonight and continue into Tuesday before tapering off west to east late Tuesday afternoon and evening.



* Impacts...Roads will become snow covered and slippery. Visibility will be greatly reduced.



* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.



* Temperatures...Low to mid 20s tonight rising into the low to mid 30s Tuesday.

