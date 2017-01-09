Winter weather advisory, Wind Advisory for a wintry mix

CLEVELAND - Tuesday morning could be a rough start to the day with chances for snow and freezing rain across much of northern Ohio.

A strong storm system will move from the Central Plains to the upper Great Lakes through afternoon. This will help push a warm front across the area late tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Therefore, a wintry mix of precipitation is expected.

Along with the front, winds will become quite gusty across the area.

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts in the Channel 3 viewing area:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 3 a.m. until Tuesday 11 a.m.)

for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 3 a.m. until Tuesday 11 a.m.) WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Mahoning, Trumbull (Tuesday 5 a.m. until Tuesday 1 p.m.)

for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Mahoning, Trumbull (Tuesday 5 a.m. until Tuesday 1 p.m.) WIND ADVISORY for Ashland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Tuesday 10 p.m.)

for Ashland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Tuesday 10 p.m.) WIND ADVISORY for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m.)

for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m.) WIND ADVISORY for Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull (Tuesday 1 p.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m.)

Here's what you need to know...

* Accumulations...Snow accumulation of around 1 inch...along with a light glaze of ice. * Timing...Snow will begin by 3 am then transition over to a period of light freezing rain for the morning commute. All locations should change over to rain by late morning. * Impacts...Ice and snow accumulations may create slippery road conditions and produce scattered power outages. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Temperatures...Dipping to the middle 20s this evening then slowly warming through sunrise. Temperatures above freezing should arrive by 11 am.

Stay up on the latest forecast from Channel 3 Weather.