Winter weather advisory, Wind Advisory for a wintry mix

CLEVELAND - Tuesday morning could be a rough start to the day with chances for snow and freezing rain across much of northern Ohio.
A strong storm system will move from the Central Plains to the upper Great Lakes through afternoon. This will help push a warm front across the area late tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Therefore, a wintry mix of precipitation is expected.
Along with the front, winds will become quite gusty across the area.
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts in the Channel 3 viewing area:
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 3 a.m. until Tuesday 11 a.m.)
- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Mahoning, Trumbull (Tuesday 5 a.m. until Tuesday 1 p.m.)
- WIND ADVISORY for Ashland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Tuesday 10 p.m.)
- WIND ADVISORY for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m.)
- WIND ADVISORY for Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull (Tuesday 1 p.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m.)
Here's what you need to know...
* Accumulations...Snow accumulation of around 1 inch...along with a light glaze of ice.
* Timing...Snow will begin by 3 am then transition over to a period of light freezing rain for the morning commute. All locations should change over to rain by late morning.
* Impacts...Ice and snow accumulations may create slippery road conditions and produce scattered power outages.
* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Temperatures...Dipping to the middle 20s this evening then slowly warming through sunrise. Temperatures above freezing should arrive by 11 am.
Stay up on the latest forecast from Channel 3 Weather.
- LIST | Current weather alerts
- LIST| Northeast Ohio snow totals
- LIVE | Local radar
- OUTLOOK | 7-day extended forecast
- FREE | Sign up for school closing text alerts
- WINTER WEATHER GUIDE | Safety tips and more!
Follow the Channel 3 Weather Team on Twitter @wkycweather and on Facebook
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs