Winter weather advisory, Wind Advisory for a wintry mix

WKYC Weather , WKYC 3:50 PM. EST January 09, 2017

CLEVELAND - Tuesday morning could be a rough start to the day with chances for snow and freezing rain across much of northern Ohio.

A strong storm system will move from the Central Plains to the upper Great Lakes through afternoon. This will help push a warm front across the area late tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Therefore, a wintry mix of precipitation is expected.

Along with the front, winds will become quite gusty across the area.

The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts in the Channel 3 viewing area:

  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashland, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 3 a.m. until Tuesday 11 a.m.)
  • WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Mahoning, Trumbull (Tuesday 5 a.m. until Tuesday 1 p.m.)
  • WIND ADVISORY for Ashland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Tuesday 10 p.m.)
  • WIND ADVISORY for Ashtabula Inland, Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Wayne (Tuesday 10 a.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m.)
  • WIND ADVISORY for Holmes, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull (Tuesday 1 p.m. until Wednesday 1 a.m.)

Here's what you need to know...

* Accumulations...Snow accumulation of around 1 inch...along with a light glaze of ice. 
 
* Timing...Snow will begin by 3 am then transition over to a period of light freezing rain for the morning commute. All locations should change over to rain by late morning. 
 
* Impacts...Ice and snow accumulations may create slippery road conditions and produce scattered power outages. 
 
* Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. 
 
* Temperatures...Dipping to the middle 20s this evening then slowly warming through sunrise. Temperatures above freezing should arrive by 11 am.
 
Stay up on the latest forecast from Channel 3 Weather. 

